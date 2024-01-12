DOJ to seek death penalty against Buffalo Tops shooter

The Justice Department plans to seek the death penalty for the white gunman who killed 10 people and injured three in a racist shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store.

In a court filing Friday, the DOJ listed several reasons it believes the death penalty is warranted, including the impact the May 14, 2022, shooting had on the victims and survivors. It also stated that the shooter, Payton Gendron, intentionally killed Roberta Drury, Pearly Young, Heyward Patterson, Ruth Whitfield, Celestine Chaney, Aaron Salter, Jr., Andre Mackniel, Margus Morrison, Katherine Massey, and Geraldine Talley at Tops Friendly Market.

Gendron was indicted on 27 federal counts, including murder, discharging a firearm and hate crimes, in 2022.

This move by the DOJ is a first for President Joe Biden’s administration.

Gendron, 20, was dressed in tactical gear when he unleashed a fury of gunfire in the parking lot of the grocery store, authorities said. He had streamed the attack on the social media platform Twitch.

Three people were fatally shot and one was wounded in the parking lot. He then entered the store where he was confronted by Salter, a security guard at the store. Salter fired rounds at Gendron but officials said they did not appear to penetrate Gendron's ballistic gear.

Gendron shot and killed Salter before killing others.

A document Gendron posted online claimed he had been radicalized and appeared to adhere to the "false replacement" theory, which white killers have used to justify violence against Muslims, Latinos and Jewish people around the world.

According to the document, Gendron, who lived hours away, chose Buffalo because it was the city with the most Black residents closest to his home. Of the 13 people shot, 11 were Black and two were white.

Last year, he was sentenced in a New York court to life in prison without the possibility of parole. During his sentencing, he apologized while acknowledging that he killed the victims because of their race.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.