Dolly Parton gets Covid-19 vaccine, jokes she got a 'dose of her own medicine'

Country singer Dolly Parton joked about receiving her Covid-19 shot Tuesday at Vanderbilt Health in Tennessee, alluding to the fact that she helped fund the Moderna vaccination.

Parton, 75, posted a photo of herself getting the inoculation to her social media and captioned the photo, “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine.” Last year, Parton announced that she had donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University to help find a cure for the coronavirus.

The singer also posted a video urging her followers to take the vaccination if they were eligible and said that she was “old enough” and “smart enough” to get her shot. Parton also played with the words to her famed ballad “Jolene” for the occasion.

“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine,” Parton sang. “I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate.”

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Parton encouraged people to “get out there and get your shot” before showing her own vaccination, administered by her friend Dr. Naji Abumrad. She told fans that it didn’t hurt.

"I’m so glad that you’re here and that you’re giving the great message,” Abumrad said.

Parton mentioned Abumrad in her post last year announcing her donation. Her participation in the Moderna vaccine research was revealed in a preliminary report that credited “the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund" in November.

“I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else, and when I donated the money to the COVID fund, I just wanted it to do good,” Parton told NBC’s “TODAY” show in November. “Evidently, it is. Let's just hope we find a cure real soon."

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in December, the second vaccine to be given the special authorization. It appeared Parton received her first dose Tuesday and will need to get her second dose in about four weeks, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

Parton told the Associated Press last month that although she was eligible to receive the vaccine, she wanted to wait so that it didn’t seem as if she received preferential treatment.

“I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line just because I donated money,” Parton said. “I’m very funny about that.”