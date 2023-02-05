Dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents made quite the aquatic discovery while conducting routine inspections on international luggage at Detroit Metropolitan Airport last week.

The CBP agriculture specialists were doing x-rays on bags reentering the U.S. after being separated from their owners when they found what was determined to be a young dolphin skull, according to a news release.

The smuggling of certain wildlife, including marine mammals, and products made from them, "are subject to import and export restrictions, prohibitions, permits or certificates, as well as other requirements," according to the CBP.

"The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited,” said Area Port Director Robert Larkin. "We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have taken the skull in for further investigation.

The CBP is encouraging travelers to stay informed about regulations before attempting to smuggle wildlife items into the U.S. "to avoid penalties, seizures, and even arrest."

It is not known at this time who the owner of the bag is and if they will face any charges.