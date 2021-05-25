Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West failed to pay overtime, cover expenses and provide legally mandated breaks to workers cleaning and maintaining her California home, they alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday.

The seven plaintiffs did not name a dollar figure they are seeking from the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star, other than to say "the matter in controversy, exclusive of interest, exceeds $25,000." according the civil action was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The work in question happened at the reality TV star's home in Hidden Hills, an exclusive gated community in the Santa Monica Mountains and far western edge of L.A. County.

Workers accused Kardashian West of withholding 10 percent of their pay for taxes while not actually reporting their employment to tax authorities.

The lawsuit, filed by Los Angeles attorney Frank Kim, said, "Plaintiffs never received any paystubs, were not paid on regular pay periods, were not given their required meal and rest breaks, were not provided a means to record all their hours, were not paid all their hours, were not reimbursed for employment expenses, were not paid all their overtime wages, and were not paid their wages upon termination of employment."

The 40-year-old Kardashian West runs a media, cosmetics and clothing empire and earlier this year was named in Forbes magazine's list of billionaires for the first time.

A representative for the star said the plaintiffs work for a vendor employed by Kardashian West and that she can't be held responsible as a third party. The representative did not disclose the name of the vendor.

"These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services," the representatives said in a statement. "Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. Kim has never not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue between these workers and the vendor who hired them can be amicably resolved soon."

The defendant's show, "Keeping up with the Kardashians," is televised on the cable channel E!, which is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

This is the show's final season, with the series finale set to air on June 10.

In recent episode, Kardashian West argued with Kourtney Kardashian, accusing her sister of yelling at the former's nanny.

"She said that she felt so degraded by you," Kardashian West said. "And you just started yelling at her. And you said, 'Keep your voice down.' "

Kourtney denied yelling at the nanny.