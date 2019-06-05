Breaking News Emails
A hotel in the Dominican Republic where a Delaware woman alleged she was brutally beaten and left for dead in January claims she demanded $2.2 million before going public with her story.
The Majestic Elegance Punta Cana Hotel said in a statement this week that "after receiving no positive response," Tammy Lawrence-Daley disclosed her version of the incident "four months after it happened."
When Lawrence-Daley was found in a restricted area of the hotel in January, she had bruises on her face and "had broken the nail on her little finger," according to the hotel.
"She had no scratches or other signs of violence on her body and still had her purse and cell phone with her, after which the local police were informed and soon arrived at the scene," the hotel said, adding an ambulance was called to take her to the hospital.
Last week, Lawrence-Daley shared graphic photos of her bloodied in a hospital bed and detailed an hours-long assault by a man she says was wearing the resort's uniform.
Lawrence-Daley was on vacation with her husband and two friends when she says she went downstairs alone one night in search of a snack.
She said she was attacked and pulled into an unlocked maintenance room.
She fought her attacker, but said he was "too strong" and that she lost consciousness multiple times. Lawrence-Daley said she is unsure what else was done to her during the attack.
"I just remember thinking at that point, I wasn’t gonna make it home to see my boys and my husband, that they weren’t gonna find me," she told NBC News on Thursday.
During her ordeal, Lawrence-Daley said her husband and friends went to the resort's front desk three times before security agreed to search for her.
The hotel disputed this claim. The Majestic Hotel said "from the moment they received information of her disappearance, they rigorously implemented the security protocol provided for cases when there is a report of a guest in problems."
Lawrence-Daley said she spent 5 days at a medical clinic where she underwent surgery for her injuries.
Majestic Resorts said it paid for all hospital expenses and offered Lawrence-Daley, her husband and those traveling with them, a complimentary extension of their stay at the hotel for the time it would take her to recover.
Lawrence-Daley did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.
The hotel said it is cooperating with local authorities.