Feb. 19, 2019, 7:40 PM GMT By David K. Li

Brooklyn Dodgers great Don Newcombe, one of the players who helped break Major League Baseball's color barrier, died Tuesday, officials said. He was 92.

"One of the greatest pitchers in Dodger history, and one of the franchise’s final links to Brooklyn and the days of Roy Campanella and Jackie Robinson, has passed away after a lengthy illness this morning," the Los Angeles Dodgers announced.

Don Newcombe of the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1957. Bettmann Archive

The intimidating, 6-foot-4 right-hander pitched 10 seasons for the Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians. He broke in with Brooklyn in 1949, just two years after his teammate, Robinson, became the first African American player in modern MLB history, and won Rookie of the Year that season.

His best campaign was in 1956 when he won the Cy Young Award and the National League MVP. He had a career win-loss record 149-90.

The Dodgers moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958.