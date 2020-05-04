Don Shula, winningest coach in NFL history, dies at 90

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history and Hall of Fame inductee, died Monday morning, according to the Miami Dolphins.
He was 90 years old.
A tweet from the Dolphins said Shula "passed away peacefully at his home."
“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years,” the team said in a statement. “He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami on the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children, Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”
Mary Anne Shula said Sunday night that Shula had been admitted to the hospital "due to fluid retention and sleep apnea."