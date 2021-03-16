Doorbell video captures moment plane crashes into car near Miami, killing two

A single-engine plane crash left two dead and two others injured when it crashed into a car shortly after taking off Monday afternoon.

The Beechcraft Bonanza took off shortly after 3 p.m. at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida, located about 20 miles north of downtown Miami. The plane crashed in a residential neighborhood, police said.

Video captured by a local resident’s doorbell camera showed the plane falling from the sky where it struck a car as it was driving down the street. The plane then skidded down the street before bursting into flames, which spread down the road.

Two unidentified people who were on the plane died in the crash, NBC Miami reported. An adult and child who were in the car were taken to a local hospital, according to NBC Miami. Their conditions were unknown.

Annabelle Fernandez was nearby when the plane crashed and described the scene to NBC Miami.

“We heard a tremendous noise and we went out and everybody was on fire, everything was bad," Fernandez said. "It got to the car. It was a mother with her kid and we don’t know what happened to them. The fire rescue came and they got them."

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.