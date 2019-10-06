Breaking News Emails
A 43-year-old woman died Friday after being shot while running an order for the popular food-delivery app, DoorDash, officials said.
Petra Rhoden was making a delivery at about 10 p.m. in Paterson, New Jersey, Friday night when she was shot, according to NBC Philadelphia. Prosecutors said Saturday that Rhoden was found her in the driver’s seat of her car with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Though the investigation is ongoing, Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said that Rhoden likely tried to drive off after being shot because her vehicle had crashed through a fence and hit a shed.
No arrests were made as of Saturday morning, NBC Philadelphia reports.
DoorDash did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News,