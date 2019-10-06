Breaking News Emails
A 43-year-old woman died Friday after being shot in New Jersey while running an order for the popular food-delivery app, DoorDash, officials said.
Petra Rhoden was making a delivery at about 10 p.m. in Paterson on Friday night when she was shot, according to NBC Philadelphia. Prosecutors said Saturday that Rhoden was found her in the driver’s seat of her car with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Though the investigation is ongoing, Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said that Rhoden likely tried to drive off after being shot because her vehicle had crashed through a fence and hit a shed.
No arrests were made as of Saturday morning, NBC Philadelphia reports.
DoorDash said in a statement to NBC News Sunday that it was cooperating with law enforcement in "their investigation of this horrific crime."
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Petra Rhoden, a Paterson-area Dasher, and our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones," the company said. "We have reached out to her family to offer our full support to them during this difficult time."