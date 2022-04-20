Dorm fire at Texas university leaves at least 4 injured, prompts 1 to jump from 3rd floor

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — At least four people were injured when a fire broke out early Wednesday at a residence hall at a Texas university, officials said.

The fire happened shortly before 6 a.m. at a student housing building at Prairie View A&M University, about 45 miles northwest of Houston. The school said the dorm was evacuated and all residents were accounted for.

Officials told NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston that one student jumped from a third-story window and cut their leg, two other students suffered smoke inhalation and a police officer who facilitated the evacuation also suffered smoke inhalation. They were all taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

Prairie View said the university’s student affairs team was working to assist impacted students with relocation arrangements.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.