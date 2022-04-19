Officials in Louisiana have lifted a shelter-in-place order hours after issuing it following a chlorine leak at a plant in Plaquemine.

The Iberville Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC News that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted just after 12 a.m. local time (1 a.m. ET) Tuesday.

The order had been issued shortly after a fire and chlorine spill was reported to authorities at Olin Corp.'s plant at a Dow Chemical facility at around 8:40 p.m. (9:40 p.m. ET) Monday, the sheriff's office told Reuters. Olin Corp. is a tenant at the Dow facility.

In a Facebook post after the incident, the sheriff's office warned "everyone south and east" of the Dow facility to "shelter in place," an order that requires residents to stay indoors and not leave their homes unless necessary.

The Dow North America plant in Plaquemine. Gerald Herbert / AP

Residents were also told to turn off their air conditioning units and keep their doors and windows closed.

“After continuously monitoring the air quality, we feel it is safe to return to normal activities," Clint Moore of the Iberville Sheriff’s Office told Reuters hours after the incident.

He said authorities were still "investigating the source" of the fire and the leak, however.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news and politics

An Olin Corp. spokesperson told Reuters that no injuries had been reported from the incident "and there is no offsite potential exposure too."

"Meanwhile, efforts toward chlorine response continue along with analysis to identify the cause of the event,” the spokesperson said.

Olin did not immediately respond to NBC News' requests for comment.