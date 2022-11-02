A dozen people ejected and one dead in Texas car crash following suspected human smuggling, state officials say

A dozen people were ejected from a pickup truck, and one person was killed, in a car crash in Texas Wednesday in what a spokesperson for the state Department of Public Safety said was a suspected case of human smuggling.

The department's spokesperson, Lt. Chris Olivarez, said in a pair of tweets that the fatal crash occurred in the city of La Joya — about 5 miles from the Mexico border — after the driver "evaded from law enforcement after disregarding a red light."

"Due to excessive speed & recklessness the driver crashed & rolled over on a dirt road," the tweet continued.

Eleven of the 12 people who were ejected, including the driver, were transported to the hospital, according to one of the tweets.

The investigation is active and ongoing, according to Olivarez's tweet, which promised "more details to come."

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to questions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.