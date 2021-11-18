As Travis McMichael took the stand Thursday for cross-examination, dozens of Black pastors rallied outside the Georgia courthouse after one of the defense attorneys attempted to block them from attending the murder trial in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

More than 100 pastors and clergy were expected to gather outside the Glynn County Superior Court in Brunswick. Among them were the Rev. Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King Jr. III, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

"Today, I will join @TheRevAl and hundreds of Black Pastors across Ecumenical lines in Brunswick, GA, in a prayer vigil calling for justice for #AhmaudArbery," King tweeted. "This trial is a test for the American Justice System. This is a story we have heard before."

He added in a separate post: "Black men are considered armed and dangerous with no evidence and we need to hold these men accountable for their actions. No American should be at risk of death while jogging in their own neighborhood. #JusticeForAhmaudArbery."

Attorney Kevin Gough has tried unsuccessfully to block Black pastors from the trial. Gough represents William "Roddie" Bryan, the neighbor who recorded cellphone video of the fatal shooting of Arbery in February 2020.

Bryan is on trial along with Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael. All three defendants have different attorneys.

During Thursday's proceeding, Gough again said he had concerns about the presence of the pastors. The attorney told the judge that a person wearing a black sweatshirt had been heard saying, "I support Black pastors."

"Given that the Black pastors support the conviction of our client, we would object to those kinds of slogans being outside in the foyer where witnesses are sitting," he said.

Members of the Nation of Islam stand in formation outside the Glynn County Courthouse while Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan are tried over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, in Brunswick, Ga., on Nov. 18, 2021. Octavio Jones / Reuters

The judge responded that he cannot speak to what's happening outside the courtroom.

Gough had previously asked for Jackson to be removed from the courtroom but the motion was denied. Jackson has continued to show up, sitting in the back of the courtroom.

Travis McMichael was cross-examined by prosecutor Linda Dunikoski on Thursday.

Dunikoski asked him about Facebook posts he made in early 2020, prior to the shooting, regarding recent thefts in their Satilla Shores neighborhood. In one post, Travis McMichael said he had a pretty good idea who had stolen items from his truck and had found out where the person lived.

He said in the message that he had been watching the person for several days and believed the person was responsible for the crime in the neighborhood.

The person he suspected of committing crimes in the neighborhood was not Arbery, it was revealed in court. However, in Travis McMichael's written statement to police after he shot Arbery, he indicated that he believed Arbery had committed the crimes.

"I was under concern that Mr. Arbery could be a suspect in this or he could not be," Travis McMichael said.

Travis McMichael went on to tell the court that he had seen Arbery inside a home that was under construction where items had previously been stolen.

"So, of course, I’m thinking he is the suspect. But I don’t know if it was him or the other people that they’ve seen or heard about," he said.

When questioned about whether he knew for a fact who had stolen items from the home that was under construction, Travis McMichael said he had "a probability" that it was Arbery.

Dunikoski also pressed him over inconsistencies in his police statement and his testimony in court.

Travis McMichael said he may have mixed things up when speaking to police because he was "scattered" after the shooting, which he called "the most traumatic event I’ve ever been through in my life."

He also recounted the day Arbery was shot. After being questioned by Dunikoski, he said Arbery did not have a weapon, did not say anything to him, and did not verbally or physically threaten him.

Travis McMichael testified Thursday that he shot Arbery after he was "struck."

"We were face-to-face. And being struck, that’s when I shot," he said.

Travis McMichael, his father and Bryan are accused of chasing down Arbery, 25, a Black man, after they saw him running in their neighborhood in Brunswick.

The McMichaels armed themselves with guns and chased Arbery in their pickup truck. Bryan joined the chase and recorded a video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery at close range. All three defendants are white.

They have pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.