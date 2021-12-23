Dozens of vehicles, including semi-trucks, crashed Thursday morning along an icy stretch of interstate in western Wisconsin, police said.

The crash occurred at about 5:45 a.m. on the east and westbound lanes on I-94 near the town of Northfield in Jackson County, according to a statement from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Authorities reported “no fatalities and all other reported injuries appear to be non-life threatening,” the state patrol said.

The state patrol also said the crash involved “several dozen vehicles,” which prompted closures on both sides of the interstate. The closures were expected to last into the evening, the state patrol said.

Freezing rain had impacted the traffic along the interstate, according to the state patrol.

NBC affiliate WEAU in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, reported a semi-trailer caught fire and the interstate was impassable between Osseo and Northfield. The news outlet reported there were about 20 minor injuries.

The crash involved between 15 and 20 semi-trucks, according to the report. While several vehicles were involved, the state patrol did not classify the crash as a pile-up, but rather several secondary crashes around one larger crash, WEAU reported.