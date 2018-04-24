Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A New York doctor under federal indictment in the deaths of six patients who overdosed on opioids has been offered a job at another clinic and is asking the court to let him take it.

Lawyers for Dr. Eugene Gosy will join prosecutors in a Buffalo courtroom on Wednesday for arguments on the employment issue, court records show.

Gosy, a neurologist, was indicted in 2016 on narcotics and fraud charges by prosecutors who said he turned patients of his pain management clinic into drug addicts for profit. Last year, a superseding indictment alleged that he "caused the death of at least six individuals, and contributed to the deaths of others."

Dr. Eugene Gosy

Gosy has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer has said all the pain pills he prescribed were for legitimate medical purposes.

The court has allowed Gosy to continue practicing medicine at Pain Management Associates of Western New York while he fights the charges as long as other licensed physicians make the final decision on what treatment is given or prescriptions ordered.

This week, he filed a motion asking the court to modify his bail conditions so he can start seeing patients at a different clinic, Invision Health in Williamsville.

An April 13 letter from Invision to the U.S. attorney's office said the clinic "is aware and acknowledges the set limitations on the scope of practice for Dr. Gosy" and plans to have four other doctors oversee him.

"If the recommendation of a controlled substance is indicated by Dr. Gosy, the assigned supervising physician, if appropriate, may approve and issue the controlled substance prescription.

"Invision Health is sensitive to the opioid epidemic crisis and has always implemented strict policies in regard to controlled substance prescribing," the letter added.

Dr. Eugene Gosy with his attorney before a court appearance in Buffalo. WGRZ

The practice administrator and the founding doctor of Invision Health did not respond to requests for comment. Gosy's attorney and the U.S. attorney's office also did not respond to inquiries.

In their motion, the defense said that prosecutors had planned to have Drug Enforcement Administration agents interview personnel at Invision Health but that it had not happened.

After Gosy was charged with the patient deaths last year, prosecutors said allowing him to practice medicine, even with restrictions, "presents a danger to his patients and the community." The judge denied the prosecutors' motion.