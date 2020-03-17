Drake sets new record by scoring 208th song on Hot 100 chart

Drake's track “Oprah’s Bank Account” helps him surpass the 207-song run the cast of “Glee” held on the chart.
Drake Boy Meets World Tour - Sydney
Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on Nov. 7, 2017 in Sydney.Lagerhaus / WireImage file

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By The Associated Press

Drake has landed his 208th song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, setting a new record for most songs on the music chart.

The rapper’s latest track, “Oprah’s Bank Account” with DaBaby and Lil Yachty, debuted at No. 89 on the Hot 100 chart this week and helps Drake surpass the 207-song run the cast of “Glee” held on the chart.

“Glee” aired its popular run from 2009 through 2015, and its cover versions of well-known songs would debut on the charts after episodes aired. The cast released several platinum- and gold-selling albums and even earned a Grammy nomination in a category reserved for pop groups, pitting the cast against the likes of Maroon 5, Sade, Paramore and Train.

Drake, who launched his entertainment career as a cast member of the high school series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” first charted on the Hot 100 with “Best I Ever Had” in 2009, eventually reaching the No. 2 spot.

Related

Opinion

OpinionPusha T buried Drake 6 months ago. Now he's the biggest pop star in the world.

He has topped the chart with the songs “One Dance,” “God’s Plan,” “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings.” His collaborations with Rihanna — “What’s My Name?” and “Work” — also reached No. 1.

Lil Wayne is behind Drake and “Glee” with 168 songs to reach the Hot 100 chart. The top 10 also includes Elvis Presley, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift and Future.

The Associated Press