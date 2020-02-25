Dramatic cellphone video shows Florida man rescuing driver from sinking car

Dramatic cellphone video captured a Florida man rescuing a woman whose car plunged into a canal after she had a seizure Sunday.
Shawn Turner was driving in Palm Beach County when his son alerted him to a car floating in the water, he told NBC affiliate WPTV of West Palm Beach.
The county rescue agency said the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m., according to the station.
"I didn't have time to hesitate," Turner told the station. "I had time to take off my pants and go in."
The video shows Turner scrambling through a passenger window to reach the driver, Molly Pedrone.
Turner told the station that he and another good Samaritan used a knife to quickly cut Pedrone's seat belt and remove her from the car as it sank.
Pedrone said she was "so thankful for Shawn's help" and the help of bystanders, telling the station: "I can't fathom what it would've been like without them."
Pedrone told the station that the seizure she experienced Sunday was unlike the seizures she's had since she was 13 — it came on without warning.