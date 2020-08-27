Dramatic drone footage shows devastation in Louisiana in wake of Hurricane Laura

By David K. Li
Hurricane Laura tore roofs off buildings, snapped massive trees like twigs and left huge swaths of southwest Louisiana under water, dramatic aerial footage showed.
A drone hovering over Lake Charles, Louisiana, captured the devastation brought on the community that's about 150 miles east of Houston and 200 miles west of New Orleans.
Ben Terry, a meteorologist for local NBC affiliate KPLC-TV, posted heartbreaking pictures of his home — in pristine condition on Wednesday and ripped apart by Thursday.
"My house is a total loss in Hurricane Laura," Terry wrote on Twitter.