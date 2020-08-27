Dramatic drone footage shows devastation in Louisiana in wake of Hurricane Laura

"My house is a total loss in Hurricane Laura," KPLC-TV meteorologist Ben Terry showed in heartbreaking pictures.

Videos show aerials of Hurricane Laura destruction, overnight rain and winds

Aug. 27, 202001:30

By David K. Li

Hurricane Laura tore roofs off buildings, snapped massive trees like twigs and left huge swaths of southwest Louisiana under water, dramatic aerial footage showed.

A drone hovering over Lake Charles, Louisiana, captured the devastation brought on the community that's about 150 miles east of Houston and 200 miles west of New Orleans.

Ben Terry, a meteorologist for local NBC affiliate KPLC-TV, posted heartbreaking pictures of his home — in pristine condition on Wednesday and ripped apart by Thursday.

"My house is a total loss in Hurricane Laura," Terry wrote on Twitter.

