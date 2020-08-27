Dramatic drone footage shows devastation in Louisiana in wake of Hurricane Laura

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hurricane Laura tore roofs off buildings, snapped massive trees like twigs and left huge swaths of southwest Louisiana under water, dramatic aerial footage showed.

A drone hovering over Lake Charles, Louisiana, captured the devastation brought on the community that's about 150 miles east of Houston and 200 miles west of New Orleans.

My house is a total loss in Hurricane Laura. These pictures were taken less than 24 hours apart as we were evacuating Lake Charles. pic.twitter.com/8gbVxSEjYj — Ben Terry (@BenTerryKPLC) August 27, 2020

Ben Terry, a meteorologist for local NBC affiliate KPLC-TV, posted heartbreaking pictures of his home — in pristine condition on Wednesday and ripped apart by Thursday.

"My house is a total loss in Hurricane Laura," Terry wrote on Twitter.