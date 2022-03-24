Dramatic images show fire erupting inside Denver's Mile High Stadium

Authorities are investigating a that fire broke out Thursday at Denver's Mile High Stadium that quickly scorched a large section of the facility and sent a plume of smoke over the city, officials said.

Denver Fire Department spokesman Greg Pixley told reporters that no injuries had been reported and the source of the blaze remained unclear.

The dozens of firefighters who responded to the fire had extinguished the flames by Thursday afternoon, though they were still working to ensure it hadn't spread to other parts of the stadium, he said.

Pixley said the fire appeared to have grown to roughly 1,000 square feet.

"We’re lucky to have had the capabilities to get ahead of the fire and we’re lucky the sprinkler system started to hold the fire in check," he told reporters.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. local time. Responding firefighters saw black smoke pouring over the side of the downtown stadium, which was builttin 2001, PPixley said.

NBC affiliate KUSA reported that a smoke plume could be seen across the city.

The department, which published several images showing firefighters battling large flames, said the fire scorched the third floor seating and suite area.

The stadium said it occurred in a construction zone. Pixley said the plastic seats in the section that burned did so with "significant ferocity" because of the synthetic plastics used in their construction.

Seventy-five firefighters responded to the blaze, he said. Pixley noted that plastic seats in the old Mile High Stadium burned in 2002 when the facility was being torn down.