Dramatic video shows Amtrak train crushing a car left on New Jersey tracks

Police dashcam footage captured the moment an Amtrak train slammed into a car that was on the tracks in New Jersey late Tuesday night, hurtling the wreckage into a parked police vehicle.
Video showed a westbound train crushing a disabled 2012 Toyota Camry that was on the tracks just a few miles north of Princeton Junction, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The car's owner, Amna S. Ahmed, 23, was allegedly intoxicated at the time.
Police arrived on the scene just before midnight and began to alert dispatch that all train traffic needed to be stopped due to the Camry's position on the tracks, but the Amtrak approached their position at a high rate of speed anyway.
Officers on the scene ran for cover with Ahmed behind a concrete bridge and a nearby building, according to police. Ahmed's father and sister, who arrived to assist her in a white BMW, moved their car up but stayed inside.
The police dashcam captured the train colliding with the Camry, which then flew into the police vehicle with the dashcam and sent debris flying toward the officers.
"Although the debris field was extensive and sent with such incredible force, no one was struck & there were no reported injuries due to the quick actions of our officers," police said.
One of the patrol cars on the scene was severely damaged. Another patrol vehicle and the BMW suffered "moderate" damage, according to police.
Ahmed was issued a summons for reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.