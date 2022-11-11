Dramatic video shows implosion of cooling towers at shuttered Kentucky coal plant

A dramatic video shows the intentional implosion of three cooling towers at a shuttered Kentucky coal plant.

Video captured from multiple angles shows the implosion of the 435-foot cooling towers, conducted by the Tennessee Valley Authority on Thursday in order to clear the grounds for future use.

The footage shows the towers slowly collapsing to the ground in clouds of dust.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, which operated the Drakesboro plant, stopped using two of the towers in 2017, and the third in 2020, which effectively closed the plant after nearly 60 years.

The implosion comes as the corporation plans to invest billions of dollars to fund "carbon-free, low-cost, reliable power" over the next several decades.