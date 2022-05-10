Driver, 2 others killed in high-speed crash after car hits Philadelphia SEPTA station

Two pedestrians were killed along with the driver of a car that drove onto the sidewalk and then crashed into a SEPTA station Tuesday morning, police in Philadelphia said.

The driver, an unidentified man, was traveling at a "high rate of speed" around 2:43 a.m. when he "failed to navigate a bend in the highway," a police news release states. His Honda Pilot SUV traveled through the intersection and mounted the curb before hitting a SEPTA turnstile and the wall of the Kensington and Allegheny stations.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC Philadelphia that the impact caused “severe damage” to the building and left “a large crack in the station.”

A man and woman on the sidewalk were hit, the police news release states. The driver and the two pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene around 3 a.m.

A third person, a 53-year-old man, was also injured and taken to Temple University Hospital in stable but serious condition, police said.

SEPTA, which operates public transit in five counties in and around Philadelphia, said in a tweet Tuesday morning that trains would bypass the Allegheny Station.

"Shuttle buses are operating between Somerset and Tioga Stations," the agency said.

The crash is still being investigated.