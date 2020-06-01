Driver 7, younger brother die in car crash after taking grandmother's car

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two brothers, ages 6 and 7, were killed in Missouri on Friday when the car the 7-year-old was driving crashed and caught fire.

The crash occurred about 4:20 p.m. in an unincorporated area east of Kansas City, according to the crash report.

MSHP investigating double fatality accident at Blue Mills and Miller (unincorporated area of Jackson County) involving two children. MSHP will provide updates. @JCSheriffOffice @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/L0DNEHkYnz — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) May 30, 2020

A spokesman for the Missouri Highway Patrol did not immediately return a request for comment Monday. He told NBC affiliate KSHB the boys took their grandmother's car.

The 7-year-old was traveling east on East Blue Mills Road when the 2007 Buick Lacrosse ran off the road, the patrol's crash report states.

The car became airborne more than once, struck a guardrail and a guy-wire, overturned and struck a tree, before eventually landing on its roof and catching fire, the report said.

The boys were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The Highway Patrol's Major Crash Team is investigating.