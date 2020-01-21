Driver, accused of ramming teens off road, faces murder charges in California crash that killed 3

"The investigation has now changed from a hit-run collision to homicide," a police official said.

By Tim Stelloh and Associated Press

Three teenagers were killed and three others were injured after a driver intentionally used his vehicle to ram their car, sending it into a tree off a Southern California road, authorities said Monday.

Anurag Chandra in a sheriff's booking photo.Riverside County, California, Sheriff's Office

The man, Anurag Chandra, 42, faces multiple counts of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Riverside County jail records show. He is being held without bail.

The incident occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Temescal Valley, southeast of Los Angeles, state and local fire agencies said in a statement.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. The others were taken to a hospital, where two died later.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the teens were wearing seat belts, authorities said. Their names weren't immediately released.

"The investigation has now changed from a hit-run collision to homicide," California Highway Patrol Lt. David Yokley said.

Yokley said Monday that investigators believe Chandra intentionally struck the teens' Toyota Prius with his car, which caused the driver to lose control and strike a tree. Chandra then fled, he said.

Yokley did not disclose a motive.

