Driver charged in deadly Apple store crash says his foot got caught on accelerator

The Massachusetts motorist accused of plowing into an Apple store at a “consistent high rate of speed” told police his foot got caught on the accelerator and he couldn't brake in time to avoid the deadly crash, officials said Tuesday.

Bradley Rein, 53, made his first appearance in Hingham District Court, where Judge Heather Bradley ordered the defendant held in lieu of $100,000 bond and told him not to drive if he posts bail.

He's been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, stemming from Monday morning's crash in Hingham, which is about 16 miles southeast of downtown Boston.

Kevin Bradley, a 65-year-old New Jersey resident, was killed and at least 20 people were injured, officials said.

"While driving in the area of Barnes & Noble, Mr. Rein states his right foot became stuck on the accelerator and his vehicle accelerated," according to a court document.

"Mr. Rein stated he used his left foot to try to brake but was unable to stop the vehicle and the vehicle crashed through the front of the Apple Store. Mr Rein stated everything happened fast."

Rein told investigators he had no medical issues that would've impaired his driving, and his breathalyzer test showed no trace of alcohol, the court document said.

His 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the store's glass front, went through the sales floor before finally coming to rest against the back wall, Assistant District Attorney David Cutshall told the court.

"Investigators interviewed witnesses and viewed surveillance video which appeared to show the dark colored SUV traveling at a consistent high rate of speed down the travel lane and directly into the Apple store," Cutshall said.

He had no connection to anyone in the store, according to his defense attorney, who had asked for bail to be set at $20,000.