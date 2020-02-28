One child suffered serious injuries and three others were hurt when a driver crashed a BMW through a Pennsylvania day care Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Police responded to the incident at about 1:30 p.m. at Children of America, a child care center in Upper Southampton, about 25 miles north of Philadelphia.
The vehicle shot through a front window of the building all the way to the back wall of a classroom, according to a statement from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
The room is usually used for children to take naps, NBC Philadelphia reported. Seventeen children between the ages of 3 and 4 years old were in the room at the time of the crash, while a total of 79 children were in the building.
All four injured children were taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to the district attorney's office. One of the children suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the BMW, a woman from Philadelphia, suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.
Children of America is a national chain with centers across at least a dozen states.
Children of America's chairman, Jim Perretty, said the company's "main concern is the well-being of our children, their families and our staff." He said staff were working with police and authorities to "determine exactly what happened."