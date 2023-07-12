Driver kills pedestrian after fleeing Secret Service near National Mall in D.C., is still at large

A driver who fled a traffic stop near the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday and fatally struck a pedestrian remains at large, officials said.

The driver was in a 2006 blue Honda Accord when uniformed Secret Service officers tried to stop the car at the intersection of 17th Street and Constitution Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m., Secret Service Uniformed Division Lt. Paul Mayhair said in a statement.

The driver, who has not been identified, initially appeared to stop but then fled southbound, Mayhair said. The driver continued through a red light, striking multiple people at a crosswalk, he said.

One of the pedestrians was hospitalized and later died, Mayhair said. The person has not been identified.

"Police are working to locate the suspect and our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote in the Tweet.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.