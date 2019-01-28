Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 28, 2019, 6:23 PM GMT By Minyvonne Burke

A Massachusetts man seen in a now-viral video speeding down an interstate as another man clung to the hood of his car following a road rage incident has been ordered to steer clear of him.

Mark Fitzgerald, was filmed Friday driving on Interstate 90, about 20 miles west of Boston, with Richard Kamrowski gripping the hood of the car. He traveled approximately three miles before he was stopped.

Both men appeared in Waltham District Court on Monday. Fitzgerald, 37, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage.

He was released on a $500 cash bail and ordered to have no contact with Kamrowski. He is due back in court on March 13, a court clerk said.

Police told NBC Boston that Richard Kamrowski, 65, jumped onto the hood of a white Infiniti SUV that belonged to Mark Fitzgerald, 37, after a verbal altercation over a minor traffic accident on Interstate 90 about 20 miles west of Boston. Raymond Fuschetti / NBC Boston 10

Kamrowski, 65, also pleaded not guilty to a disorderly conduct charge and was released on his own recognizance.

Prosecutors said that a minor sideswipe sparked the altercation Friday between Fitzgerald and Kamrowski, according to NBC Boston. They said Kamrowski stopped after the accident to exchange information with Fitzgerald, but he supposedly refused to get out of the car.

Kamrowski allegedly grabbed a metal water bottle from inside Fitzgerald's car and then stood in front of the car, prosecutors said. When Fitzgerald attempted to drive away, Kamrowski hopped on the hood.

Fitzgerald’s speed reached as high as 70 mph during the incident. No one was injured.

"I thought he was going to run over me," Kamrowski told the NBC affiliate Friday. "I don't think he stopped, he kept going fast, slow, fast, slow, to get me to slide off.”

Other drivers on the road forced Fitzgerald to stop, with one car pulling in front of Fitzgerald’s SUV so he couldn’t leave.

"I was assaulted. That's it," Kamrowski told NBC Boston. "I just kept telling him, 'Stop the car, stop the car,' and he wouldn't stop."