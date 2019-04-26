Breaking News Emails
The driver who police say intentionally drove a car into pedestrians in California this week targeted his victims because he believed some of them were Muslim, police said Friday.
The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said in a statement that the suspect, Isaiah Joel Peoples, 34, "intentionally targeted the victims based on their race and his belief that they were of the Muslim Faith."
None of the victims died in the Tuesday night crash. Peoples is charged with eight counts of attempted murder. The Department of Public Safety said that the apparent motive was based on new evidence in the case.
Peoples was arrested at the scene, and officials said it appeared he was waiting for police to arrive.
Department of Public Safety Chief Phan Ngo said no other information on the suspected motive would be immediately released, including what the new evidence was. Investigators learned of the new information late Thursday afternoon, he said.
"This is an ongoing investigation and its integrity is vital," Ngo said at a news conference Friday.
Santa Clara County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jay Boyarsky said Peoples has not been charged with a hate crime because the case is still being investigated.
"However, as the chief said, there is very appalling and disturbing evidence that at least one or two of these victims were targeted based on the defendant's view of what their race or religion may have been," Boyarsky said.
The most seriously injured victim, previously identified as a 13-year-old girl, remained in critical condition Friday, Ngo said.
"Our hearts are with her and her loved ones as we pray for her recovery," the police chief said. Her family has asked for privacy, he said.
If convicted, Peoples could face a sentence of up to life in prison.
Sunnyvale is about 40 miles from San Francisco.