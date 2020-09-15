Drone footage shows wildfire-scorched Oregon neighborhood

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

When wildfires swept through the towns alongside Interstate 5 near Medford, Oregon, last week, the towns of Talent and Phoenix were nearly totally destroyed.

They're eerily still in new drone video shot on September 14, one week after the flames swept through.

The footage shows flattened, charred homes, splinters of blackened trees and red fire retardant splashed over the wreckage.

Across the span of several parking spaces, some homes stand spared of the wildfire's flames, while other lots are flattened.

As of Tuesday morning, the Almeda fire that caused the destruction visible in the drone footage was 100 percent contained, according to a Jackson County Emergency Management information page. Three people were killed, over 42,000 civilians were affected, and two firefighters were injured.

Incident control was turned over to local fire authorities on Tuesday morning.

The wildfire burned 3,200 acres and damaged or destroyed approximately 600 homes and 100 commercial structures, according to JCEM. The cause is still under investigation.