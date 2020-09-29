Dramatic drone video on Monday captured the utter devastation left in the wake of raging wildfires that are wreaking havoc throughout Northern California.

This footage showed what little remained of Mountain Hawk Drive in Santa Rosa, about 60 miles north of downtown San Francisco, after flames from the Glass Fire roared through the neighborhood.

Firefighters, putting out remaining hotspots in the upscale Skyhawk neighborhood, came upon frames of now-obliterated houses, the skeletons of pickup trucks and bicycles baked to crisps.

More than 36,000 acres had been charred so far by the Glass Fire as of Monday night with no containment, Cal Fire said.

This year has been the worst wildfire season in state history, with more than 3.7 million acres burned and at least 28 killed so far, according to Cal Fire data.