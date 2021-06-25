Drone video shows devastation of partially collapsed Miami Beach condo building

Drone footage shows the devastating aftermath of the partially collapsed Miami Beach condo building that seemingly flattened out of nowhere early Thursday.

The collapse at the 12-story building in Surfside, a town in Florida's Miami-Dade County, left at least four people dead and 11 hurt as of Friday morning.

Officials said Friday that 159 people were unaccounted for, a staggering number surpassing the number of people located, which stood at 120.

Drone video shows an aerial view of Champlain Towers South, a once L-shaped building, which lost its entire northeast-facing corridor — nearly half the building — in seconds around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, when many were asleep.

The video shows a compact pile of rubble where the 12 floors used to be and the remains of dozens of condo units exposed to the open air.

"We are working around the clock to search and rescue people in this rubble," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Thursday afternoon that "they've got resources like you can't believe here."

"We've got the dogs. We've got the equipment. And we're going to do our very best to save as many people in that pile of rubble as we possibly can," he said.

Officials have not determined what caused the collapse.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the site Thursday afternoon.

"The TV doesn’t do it justice," he said after touring the wreckage. "It is really, really dramatic to see the collapse of a major structure like that."