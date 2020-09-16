Drone video shows extensive damage in Alabama as Hurricane Sally makes landfall

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

When Hurricane Sally made landfall early Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama, several streets were left flooded.

A drone video captured significant damage caused by Sally’s destructive path on Wednesday between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. at Gulf Shores.

The video shows damaged roofs, collapsed walls and flooded homes, businesses, and roadways. A 10-story condominium can be seen with five unit walls blown out.

In the video, some homes are spared of the hurricane’s floodwaters, but sustained some structural damage.

Tens of thousands of homes and businesses have already lost power in coastal Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle as conditions deteriorate.

The National Hurricane Center warned Wednesday of “historic” and “catastrophic” flash flooding along parts of the north-central Gulf Coast. Sally was upgraded to a Category 2 storm when it made landfall between Gulf Shores and Mobile, Alabama, sustaining winds upwards of 100 mph.

Rainfall is expected to last up to two days as the storm slowly makes its way northeast at about 5 mph.