Drought threatens an Indigenous tribe's farm in an isolated corner of Colorado

Because the tribe derives most of its revenue from the Ute Mountain Casino Hotel, members said the farm's significance goes beyond dollars and cents.

“It means we have something of our own,” said Kolton Begay, 22, who has worked at the farm for six years. “It provides jobs for some of the people around here. It does mean a lot to a lot of people.”

The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe is among dozens of tribes across the Southwest contending with the region's two driest decades in at least 1,200 years.

The Navajo Nation, which has the largest reservation in the U.S. at more than 25,000 square miles in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, uses about 2 million gallons of water every day to feed livestock, but more is needed, the Navajo Nation Department of Water Resources said in a 2021 report.

The department's director, Jason John, said it would take $10 million to address drought and mitigation.

"Throughout the arid Southwest, and especially on the Navajo Nation, reliable water supplies are essential for starting and sustaining economic development," officials said on the department's website.

The 2,100-member Ute Mountain Ute Tribe has inhabited the land in the present-day Four Corners region, where Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah meet, for 10,000 years, leaders said.

Ute Mountain Ute Tribe Chairman Manuel Heart in his office in Towaoc, Colo. Cate Dingley for NBC News

The once nomadic tribe hunted big game and gathered grasses and fruits for nourishment. The people moved with the seasons, following wild animal herds to feed their families, said tribal chairman Manuel Heart.

“We roamed these mountains as the stewards," he said. "We are the mountain people. We take care of these mountains based on the seasons and the game.”

Federal laws that set boundaries for reservations ultimately pushed the Utes to the southwestern edge of Colorado.

Today, its 60,000-acre reservation at the base of Sleeping Ute Mountain overlooks desolate terrain that stretches into Utah and New Mexico

With sales falling, Ute farmers have turned to milling corn for whiskey distilleries. The tribe also packages cornmeal to use as an ingredient in pancake mix, cornbread and tortillas sold in stores throughout the Southwest, farm officials said.

Tribal leaders could not provide an exact figure for how much the milling and cornmeal operations generate but said it was not enough to offset projected losses caused by drought.