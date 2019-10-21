Breaking News Emails
Four drugs companies accused of fueling the opioid crisis reached a last-minute settlement Monday morning with two Ohio counties to avoid what would have been the first federal opioid trial, representatives for the counties confirmed in a news conference.
Five opioid companies had been in talks last week to settle the more than 2,000 lawsuits against them by cities, states, tribes and counties, as the trial was set to start in Cleveland Monday morning.
Lawyers for Summit and Cuyahoga counties announced a settlement had been reached with McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, drug distributors, and Teva Pharmaceutical, the maker of generic opioids. Walgreens Boots Alliance, the fifth plaintiff, has not yet announced an agreement.
The settlement, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, does not end the suits, as it only applies to the two counties.
Last week, the companies were in talks for a $50 billion overall deal, and earlier talks in August floated a possible $10 billion deal.
"When it became apparent that that was not going to come together before the trial today, the focus switched over the weekend to Cuyahoga and Summit Counties," Armond Budish, Cuyahoga County Executive, said. "As you can see that went much better."
The counties will receive $215 million in cash from the big three distributors, and Teva will providing $20 million in cash, Budish said, adding the counties will be figuring out how to use the money in the coming months.
"We are looking at using this money for treatment," Michael C. O’Malley, Cuyahoga County prosecutor, said, "It's about rehabilitation and getting people straight."
The opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, deeply implicated in the opioid crisis, was also a target of the lawsuits, but filed for bankruptcy in mid-September. The lawsuits, the majority of which have been combined into one big case, allege 10 companies were responsible for starting and sustaining the opioid crisis. Plaintiffs believe the companies inundated communities with opioids without properly warning about the threat of addiction.
The opioid epidemic has cost the U.S more than $504 billion and killed more than 400,000 people, according to a 2017 report by the White House Council of Economic Advisers.