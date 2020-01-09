Drugstore robber in Philly says, 'I'm sorry, I have a sick child,' as he demands money

The man fled on foot and got away with an "undetermined amount of money," police said.

By David K. Li

An apologetic robber knocked off a Philadelphia drug store, explaining in a threatening note, "I'm sorry, I have a sick child," authorities said.

The frightening incident happened on Friday lat week, inside a Rite Aid, at 7401 Ogontz Ave., at 11:57 a.m. when the man walked in was "initially acting as if to make a purchase," police said in a statement and video posted to YouTube.

The man, wearing a gray zip-up hoodie over a baseball cap, then approached the cash register and "produced a demand note, handing it to the employee which read in part, 'Give me all the money. I’m sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds,' ” according to police.

The employee then put an "undetermined amount of money" in a plastic shopping bag and the robber fled on foot, north toward 75th Street, authorities said.

The suspect is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, thin, with a mustache and stands at about 5-foot-10.

No one was hurt in the robbery and there had been no arrests by mid-day Thursday, according to a police spokesman.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is being asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division at (215) 686-3353.

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.