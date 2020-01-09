Drugstore robber in Philly says, 'I'm sorry, I have a sick child,' as he demands money

An apologetic robber knocked off a Philadelphia drug store, explaining in a threatening note, "I'm sorry, I have a sick child," authorities said.
The frightening incident happened on Friday lat week, inside a Rite Aid, at 7401 Ogontz Ave., at 11:57 a.m. when the man walked in was "initially acting as if to make a purchase," police said in a statement and video posted to YouTube.
The man, wearing a gray zip-up hoodie over a baseball cap, then approached the cash register and "produced a demand note, handing it to the employee which read in part, 'Give me all the money. I’m sorry, I have a sick child. You have 15 seconds,' ” according to police.
The employee then put an "undetermined amount of money" in a plastic shopping bag and the robber fled on foot, north toward 75th Street, authorities said.
The suspect is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, thin, with a mustache and stands at about 5-foot-10.
No one was hurt in the robbery and there had been no arrests by mid-day Thursday, according to a police spokesman.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is being asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division at (215) 686-3353.