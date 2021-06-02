Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring after 2021-22 season

Duke University men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, who has tallied an NCAA-record 1,170 wins, will retire after this upcoming season, two sources familiar with the situation told NBC News on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old, known throughout college basketball as "Coach K," will hang up the whistle following the 2021-22 season.

Since taking over in Durham, North Carolina in 1980, he's led the Blue Devils to 97 NCAA Tournament wins, 12 Final Fours, 12 ACC titles and five national championships.

Neither Krzyzewski nor Duke University responded to a request for comment.

An official announcement is expected soon.

The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman with Stadium.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.