Dumping of 34 dead ducks investigated in Idaho

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public's help after 34 duck carcasses were found behind a grocery store in suburban Boise.

Authorities have identified a vehicle suspected in the dumping - a dark 2008 to 2010 Ford Super Duty Extra Cab with a light stripe along the running board – seen in footage from the Garden City Fred Meyers store's security camera.

Security camera footage showed the carcasses were dumped from a pickup truck just before 8:00 pm on Jan. 20, 2021. Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game

Fish and Game conservation officer Ben Cadwallader investigated the incident and found 19 whole carcasses, mostly mallards, and 15 others with the breast meat removed, according to a statement from the agency.

The pickup was seen just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 20, but no other details were available.

"I am very interested in visiting with anyone who has information regarding this wanton waste case," Cadwallader said.

He was able to collect evidence from the scene but said he hopes to learn more about the incident with the public's help.

According to the Fish and Game website, the hunting season runs until January 31, 2021. But the daily limit is 7 ducks of any kind.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP), a nonprofit group associated with Idaho Fish and Game, is offering a reward for information regarding the person who dropped off the duck carcasses. CAP can be contacted 24 hours a day at 1-800-632-5999.

People can also call the Fish and Game office at 208-465-8465 on weekdays or the Idaho State Police at 208-846-7550.