By David K. Li

Several varieties of Duncan Hines cake mix are being recalled over potential links to Salmonella poisoning, federal authorities announced.

The brand’s “Classic White,” “Classic Butter Golden,” “Signature Confetti” and” Classic Yellow” are being targeted in the voluntary recall by maker Conagra Brands.

“While it has not been definitively concluded that this product is linked to the outbreak and the investigation is still ongoing, Conagra has decided to voluntarily recall the specific Duncan Hines variety identified," according to a joint statement by the FDA and Conagra.

The specific packages being recalled have varying expiration dates in March, 2019.

“Five occurrences of illnesses due to Salmonella are being researched by CDC and FDA as part of this investigation,” according to the statement. "No other Duncan Hines products or Conagra Brands' products are impacted by this recall."