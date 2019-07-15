Breaking News Emails
An off-duty New Jersey police officer was arrested after he fatally shot his estranged wife and critically wounded her boyfriend, law enforcement sources said Monday.
The deadly attack happened Sunday night at the woman's home in Jefferson Township, and a Newark Police Department lieutenant was later captured in Livingston Township, law enforcement sources told NBC New York.
Early on Monday, Jefferson police told residents to look out for heavy police action.
Two children were at that home when the shooting happened, but they were not wounded.
"Due to an ongoing police crime scene investigation, very limited information can be released at this time, but there was a serious incident that occurred late Sunday night in the White Rock section of Jefferson," according to a Jefferson police statement.
"There is no danger to the public."
The woman's boyfriend is in critical condition.