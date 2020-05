Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Police on Long Island are investigating the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man.

The incident involved an off-duty officer with the New York City Police Department, according to NBC New York.

The shooting happened outside of a home in Farmingdale on Tuesday just after 8 p.m. Officers received a 911 call and when they arrived they found the victim dead, Nassau County police said.

No other information was released and the investigation into the shooting continues.