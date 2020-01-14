Off-duty U.S. Secret Service agent fatally shoots dog in New York

The U.S. Secret Service said that an off-duty agent fatally shot a dog in New York City on Monday night.
“An off-duty Secret Service employee was involved in the shooting of an unrestrained and aggressive canine in Brooklyn, NY yesterday," said a statement from a Secret Service spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the shooting was being investigated.
Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that the agent fired at the dog after it charged at him around 10 p.m.
“She scared a cop who was walking home,” the dog's owner, who was not identified, told the New York Daily News. “He shot her and she’s dead.”
A photo taken for the paper shows the animal covered with a white blanket. It appears the dog was on a leash.
The New York City Police Department would not comment, and referred NBC News to the statement from the Secret Service.