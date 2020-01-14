Off-duty U.S. Secret Service agent fatally shoots dog in New York

“She scared a cop who was walking home,” the dog's owner, who was not identified, told the New York Daily News. “He shot her and she’s dead.”
Secret Service agent shoots dog in Brooklyn
The body of a dog is seen on the corner of Caton Place and East 8th Street in Brooklyn, New York, after the dog was fatally shot by an off duty Secret Service agent on Jan. 13, 2020.Gardiner Anderson / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt

The U.S. Secret Service said that an off-duty agent fatally shot a dog in New York City on Monday night.

“An off-duty Secret Service employee was involved in the shooting of an unrestrained and aggressive canine in Brooklyn, NY yesterday," said a statement from a Secret Service spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the shooting was being investigated.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York that the agent fired at the dog after it charged at him around 10 p.m.

“She scared a cop who was walking home,” the dog's owner, who was not identified, told the New York Daily News. “He shot her and she’s dead.”

A photo taken for the paper shows the animal covered with a white blanket. It appears the dog was on a leash.

The New York City Police Department would not comment, and referred NBC News to the statement from the Secret Service.

Image: Elisha FieldstadtElisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.