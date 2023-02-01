Philadelphia Eagles player indicted on rape and kidnapping charges days before he’s set to play in the Super Bowl

An Ohio grand jury handed down indictments against Philadelphia Eagles backup offensive lineman Joshua Sills, accusing him of rape and kidnapping, officials said Wednesday.

The 25-year-old will face one count of rape in the first degree and another count of kidnapping in the first degree, stemming from a Dec. 5, 2019 incident in Guernsey County, court documents showed.

He was ordered to appear in court on Feb. 16, which would be four days after Philadelphia plays the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Sills played in just one game this season, getting into the Oct. 9 Eagles win against the Arizona Cardinals. He has not appeared in either of Philadelphia's two playoff wins so far this postseason.

An Eagles representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Wednesday.

Sills, a native of Sarahsville, played collegiately at West Virginia and Oklahoma State before joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent.