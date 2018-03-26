Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes branded the March For Our Lives protesters "pathetic" and ripped the Parkland shooting survivors as "vile abusers of the dead."

"As the survivor of a mass shooting I can tell you from first-hand experience that all of you protesting and taking days off from school insult the memory of those who were killed," Hughes, who lived through the 2015 Paris terror attack, wrote in a spate of Instagram posts.

In one of three that the 45-year-old musician later deleted, Hughes posted the doctored photo of protest leader Emma Gonzalez tearing apart the U.S. Constitution and called her, among other things, "the Awful Face of Treason" and a "survivor of Nothing."

Never mind that Gonzalez was among the hundreds of students who ran for their lives on Valentine's Day when police say a former classmate armed with an AR-15 rifle went on a rampage at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and killed 17.

In a separate posting, Hughes displayed a cartoon in which a woman says she turned her gun in to "do my part in ending violence" and a man replies that he cut off his penis "to stop rape."

And in another that has since disappeared from his social media, Hughes posted a drawing of a medicine bottle on which it says "Pills That Are Hard To Swallow" and a hand holding three pills.

The pills refer to "our guns aren't going anywhere", "there are only 2 genders," and "Donald Trump will be your president for 7 more years," according to the blog Consequence of Sound.