Eagles QB Jalen Hurts nearly sacked after railing collapses, fans fall at FedEx Field

A railing collapsed at FedEx Field on Sunday, sending Philadelphia Eagles fans falling on to the ground as they nearly sacked their own star quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles had just defeated the host Washington Football Team, 20-16, when visiting Philadelphia fans rushed toward a tunnel where their signal caller was headed to the locker room in Landover, Maryland.

Hurts had both arms extended to high-five Eagles fans when a railing to his left suddenly snapped. Hurts quick stepped right and avoided a cascade of fans tumbling to the turf.

He immediately helped some of the fallen fans and they appeared to be uninjured — as several quickly jumped to their feet to joyously pose for selfies with Hurts, a second-year pro.

"I'm just happy everybody's safe from it," Hurts later told reporters. "It's crazy. It was crazy stuff right there. That was a really dangerous situation. I'm so happy everybody bounced back from it."

With no apparent serious injuries from the fall, Hurts cracked a smile and said: "Passion of the Eagles fans, I love it."

The Associated Press said one of its photographers, Mark Tenally, was injured and needed medical care.

“To our knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation and left the stadium of their own accord," the Washington Football Team said in a statement.

"We’re very glad no one appears to have been seriously injured. The safety of our fans and guests is of the utmost importance and we are looking into what occurred.”

The Eagles improved to 9-7 and clinched a playoff spot hours later thanks to the Minnesota Vikings loss at Green Bay.