Breaking News Emails
An unseasonably strong Nor’easter is set to bring high winds and drench the region from New York City to Boston, with one effect being the postponement of the American League playoff between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros hours before first pitch Wednesday.
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph were expected in New York City on Wednesday afternoon and evening, along with up to 2 inches of rain, forecasters said.
"Heavy rain and gusty winds are in the forecast for this afternoon through tonight," the city's Department of Emergency Management said in a statement late Wednesday morning. "High winds can cause flying debris, and downed trees and power lines."
Utility company Consolidated Edison said it was ready to handle any power outages caused by the weather in and around the city.
Meanwhile in Boston, up to 3 inches of rain was expected between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.
The Yankees and the Astros were supposed to play Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at 8:08 p.m. Thursday in the Bronx before the cancellation was announced at about noon.
Now, Game 4 will be pushed back to Thursday at 8:08 p.m., while Game 5 was rescheduled for 7:08 p.m. Friday, the team announced.
Houston leads the best-of-seven series, 2-1.