The Bronx Bombers gave way for a "bomb cyclone" that's dropping on the mid-Atlantic.
An unseasonably strong Nor’easter is set to bring high winds and drench the New York-to-Boston corridor Wednesday afternoon and night, forcing the American League playoff game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros to be called off hours before the first pitch.
Meteorologists are forecasting this storm to go through “bombogenesis,” meaning it will drop 24 millibars in pressure in 24 hours, leading to a "bomb cyclone." These systems are typically characterized by intense winds, heavy rain and dangerous surf.
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph were expected in New York City on Wednesday afternoon and evening, along with up to 2 inches of rain, forecasters said.
"Heavy rain and gusty winds are in the forecast for this afternoon through tonight," the city's Department of Emergency Management said in a statement late Wednesday morning. "High winds can cause flying debris, and downed trees and power lines."
Utility company Consolidated Edison said it was ready to handle any power outages caused by the weather in and around the city.
Meanwhile in Boston, up to 3 inches of rain was expected between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.
The Yankees and the Astros were supposed to play Game 4 of the American League Championship Series at 8:08 p.m. Thursday in the Bronx before the cancellation was announced at about noon.
Now, Game 4 will be pushed back to Thursday at 8:08 p.m., while Game 5 was rescheduled for 7:08 p.m. Friday, the team announced.
Houston leads the best-of-seven series, 2-1.